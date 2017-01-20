Greece’s Jobless Rolls Rise Another 24,991 People

ATHENS – Greece’s stubbornly-high unemployment levels during a long crisis took another hit with news it grew by 24,991 people in December, 2016.

That was a blow to the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition’s claim it was cutting into the problem as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would hire 10,000 temporary government workers on a permanent basis despite not having the money, a move critics said was designed to buy votes and slow his slide for reneging on anti-austerity promises.

The number of unemployed people registered with Greece’s Manpower Organization (OAED) came to 1,072,652 in December, showing a rise of 24,991 from the same month in 2015, when they came to 1,047,661, Kathimerini reported.

Monthly data published by OAED the number of registered unemployed seeking employment but also those who stated that they are not looking for work rose by 6,236 in December compared with the previous month.

The number of long-term unemployed came to 452,641 in the last month of 2016, constituting 42.10 percent of total registered unemployed people.

Those receiving benefits from OAED, meanwhile, came to 184,662, or 17.21 percent of the unemployed people on the organization’s list in December.

Women continue to lead the ranks of the unemployed, as, at 661,528 they represented 60 percent of OEAD’s members in December.

Government officials on Jan. 19 had responded sarcastically to a claim from the International Monetary Fund’s envoy to Greece, Poul Thomsen, that it would take 21 years for the country to return to the levels before the economic crisis began in 2010 when a previous Socialist-led government asked for what turned into three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($346.77 billion).

“Thomsen can keep making his ‘successful’ projections,” an unnamed government official told the newspaper of Thomsen, who is the director of the IMF’s European Department and oversees the Fund’s program in Greece.

“Maybe he should write a blog about it,” the official said, referring to previous comments made by Thomsen countering criticism that the IMF is demanding more austerity from Greece.

The reaction from Athens came in response to a statement by Thomsen at a presentation of “Europe’s Growth Challenge” by Andres Aslund, where he said that Greece will need 21 years to return unemployment figures to the levels of 2001-2007 and the numbers so far are showing he’s right and that the government isn’t.