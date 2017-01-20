New Democracy Lead Over SYRIZA Now 14 Percent

ATHENS – Greece’s major opposition New Democracy is keeping a double-digit lead over the fast-fading ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party who defeated the Conservatives twice.

New Democracy, under Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the last year, has a lead of 30.5-16.5 percent in a University of Macedonia poll’s political studies department.

That came as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, desperately trying to reverse his slide after reneging on anti-austerity measures and surrendering to international creditors, said he would hire 10,000 temporary workers on a permanent basis, a move critics said was designed to buy votes.

The survey had more bad news for SYRIZA, with 71.1 percent of respondents saying New Democracy would win the next elections, compared to 11.5 percent who picked the Leftists.

An earlier poll by the university gave New Democracy a 32-16 percent lead in preference. This one showed only three other parties would surpass the 3 percent threshold needed to enter Parliament.

The extreme-right, anti-Semitic, anti-gay, anti-foreigner, anti-Capitalist Golden Dawn, whose leaders have been on trial for more than 18 months on charges of running a criminal gang, kept their stranglehold on third place, with 7.5 percent.

Fourth came the Democratic Alignment (former PASOK) with 6.5 percent, tied with the KKE Communists.

Shut out were the once-rising To Potami centrists, Tsipras’ coalition partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks, and Union of Centrists, who now hold seats in Parliament.

Mitsotakis was also chosen by 30.5 percent as the best choice to be Prime Minister compared to 20.5 percent for Tsipras, but 44 percent didn’t want either of them.