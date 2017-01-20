World Tourism Organisation Chief Will Visit Greece Soon

The head of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Taleb Rifai has accepted an invitation to visit Greece in the near future, the Greek Tourism Ministry announced.

The UNWTO Secretary-General was presented with the invitation during meeting with Greek Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura at the FITUR international tourism exhibition in Madrid.

They also confirmed the excellent relations between the UNWTO and the Greek tourism ministry and discussed the signs of good prospects for Greek tourism in 2017.

Kountoura represented Greece at a special UNWTO event in Madrid for the declaration of 2017 as International Year for Sustainable Tourism, attended by the tourism ministers at the FITUR exhibition and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili as official guest of honor. The minister also attended the UNWTO annual innovation awards ceremony.

During Kountoura’s meetings with international tour operators and airline companies, including Thomas Cook and Jet2 Group, as well as Greek travel agency owners specializing in holidays to Greece, she confirmed a rising interest in boosting the flow of tourism from Spain to Greek destinations.