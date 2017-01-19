Church Archons Bilirakis, Gigicos, Priebus Honored on Inauguration Eve

WASHINGTON, DC – On January 19, the eve of the 58th inauguration of the president of the United States, Archbishop Demetrios bestowed honors upon three Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate: (in alphabetical order): Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), George Gigicos, who will be President Trump’s Director of Advance and a Deputy Assistant, and Reince Priebus, who is stepping down as Chairman of the Republican National Committee to be Chief of Staff to the president.

The reception, hosted by The Hellenic Initiative – whose Chairman Andrew Liveris, also Chairman of Dow Chemical, was appointed by Trump to lead a manufacturing council – was held at the St. Regis Hotel in the NW District of the nation’s capital featured numerous dignitaries among the Greek-American community, including billionaire entrepreneur and 2013 NYC Mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis, who introduced Priebus. Community leader Michael Karloutsos spoke very kindly of his friend Gigicos – both of their fathers are priests, Revs. Alexander Karloutsos and Dean Gigicos, both in attendance – and who was unable to attend because, as Karloutsos explained because “he’s doing his job right now, standing next to the president-elect of the United States.” Rev. Gigicos accepted the honor on his son’s behalf.

Gigicos, in fact, was in charge of all of Trump’s rallies during the campaign.

“When I walk in to the House Chamber,” Bilirakis told a cheering crowd, “I do not leave my Greek Orthodoxy at the door.”

“ERAKLIS”

Priebus’ middle name is Hercules, as many on the stage noted, but it was Archbishop Demetrios who emphasized that “he has a Greek name – let’s say it in Greek – Eraklis.”

Priebus told an appreciative crowd that as president, Trump will not only help the Republican Party, but the entire country. He spoke about the virtues of freedom – including championing religious freedom abroad – and invited those who haven’t yet visited the new Freedom Tower at the World Trade Center to do so. Demetrios recognized the important role former New York Governor George Pataki – who also attended – played in the rebuilding of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at the Ground Zero site.

Other notable guests included Philhellene and Founder of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus Carolyn Maloney, prominent DC lobbyist and Founder and President of the Coordinated Effort of Hellenes Andy Manatos, and Greek Minister of Defense Panos Kammenos.