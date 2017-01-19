Inaction as National Policy

Upon returning from a transatlantic trip, I am aware that life goes on as usual.

But the world seems to be on the verge of major changes. For the first time in decades, a leader who has attracted great international interest has emerged, who combines hope and uncertainty to an extent that few have done before.

A leader, as we shall see further along, who threatens to

turn everything on its head.

So we are on the verge of changes that are possibly significant and on a large scale.

With the exception of Athens, where the government continues to be living in other times, and is moving at a pace of relative indifference as if nothing is wrong, despite the river that is swelling more and more each day by the waters of economic disaster and the nightmarish pressure on its sovereignty.

But this inaction is not a solution, and certainly not a painless solution.

I read British Prime Minister Theresa May’s recent and much anticipated speech about her country’s relationship with the European Union.

And I was impressed with her clear stance that Great Britain the European Union.

This, of course, also refers to Greece’s relationship with the EU. “Half-in, half-out” with the capital controls, the memoranda, the impasse.

But for how long?

How long can this situation continue without leaving its indelible marks on the nation? How long can a country be suspended in uncertainty? Doesn’t it have to finally decide what it wants to do, if it wants to be “in or out”?

But this is not the only point which PM May made that must be taken under consideration. It is also her position on immigration, through which she emphasized that it is impossible for the UK to remain a member of the EU because it is impossible for them to control its borders and to define its laws.

But if this is true for the UK, is it not also the case for other countries, e.g. such as Greece that is carrying a hefty portion of the refugee burden?

Does this issue no longer reach epic political dimensions?

Last – but not least – I am referring back to Donald Trump’s statements about NATO being “obsolete” and his prediction that other countries will follow Britain’s lead in leaving the European

Union.

It is not clear to which he is referring. What is clear is the tone and attitude of the American president-elect on the EU.

And it is certainly and obviously not the same as that which the Obama administration followed for Europe – and possibly for Greece.