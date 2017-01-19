Tsipras, Mitsotakis Duke it Out in Parliament Floor Verbal Battle

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and poll-leading New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis traded shots at each other in a parliamentary debate over who can lead the country out of its almost seven-year-long economic crisis.

“The real confrontation is between the country’s productive forces and the parasitic political system that was set up by state-sponsored businessmen,” said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, suggesting a previous New Democracy-led coalition was working with oligarchs.

Mitsotakis fired back, Kathimerini said, charging that the Radial Left SYRIZA’s “irresponsible populism” has been pitted against the forces of reform and truth.

The battle, sounding like pre-election rhetoric as Mitsotakis keeps calling for snap elections, played out against the backdrop of SYRIZA’s faltering negotiations with the Eurozone over terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.8 billion) Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept but did both while reneging on anti-austerity promises.

Tsipras said he was optimistic that the stalled negotiations will soon be successfully completed, contrary to the expectations, he said, of those who “invested in the government’s failure.”

He also insisted that the review will be concluded without Greece having to legislate new austerity measures beyond 2018 when the bailout program ends. “The exit from the program in mid-2018 is visible,” he said.

Mitsotakis and other rival parties said he was whistling through the graveyard and spinning back news in a bid to shore up his ratings, which have sunk to 90 percent unpopularity.

“Never in the last seven years, since the crisis hit Greek society, has the horizon been so dark for the Greek ship,” Mitsotakis said, suggesting a fourth bailout is coming.

Democratic Alignment (former PASOK) chief Fofi Gennimata also railed at Tsipras, saying he was bringing high anxiety to everyone.

“You are moving forward without a strategy, you are incompetent and inefficient. You are leading the country to a new dead end,” she told him.