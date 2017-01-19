Despite Country’s Crisis, Greek Shipping Rules World’s Waves

ATHENS – Greek shipping is still dominant in the world sector, immune from the country’s seven-year-long economic crisis and even global recession.

That was shown at the 2nd Annual Naftemporiki Conference, held by the Greek business newspaper, where it was reported Greek shipping has taken more market share from its primary rivals.

According to Petrofin & Unctad, Greek shipping interests increased their market share from 15.41 percent in 2014 to 16.05 percent in 2015 and 16.36 in 2016, an annual increase of 3.05 percent.

Over the same period, the other major shipping powers – Japan, China and Germany – reduced their shares by 2.57, 3.24 and 6.19 percent.

Greek shipping interests, comparatively, posted greater investment in second-hand vessel purchases, although the purchased ships were mostly newly built and acquired through own capital, private funding or bank borrowing, the newspaper said.

According to Allied Shipbroking, Greek interests were first in terms of 2016 second-hand vessel purchases, with total outlays calculated at 3.46 billion USD for resale purchases and second-hand sales.

Greek shipping also came in first in terms of selling-off second-hand vessels, with this figure calculated at $2 billion, Naftemporiki said.