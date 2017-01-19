Schaeuble Said Devising Greece Rescue Aid Without IMF

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is readying a plan to keep loans coming to Greece without involvement of the International Monetary Fund, the newspaper Bild reported.

Germany is the biggest contributor to 326 billion euros ($347.34 billion) in three bailouts. The Washington, D.C.-based IMF took part in the first two totaling 240 billion euros ($255.71 billion) but has stayed out of a third for 86 billion euros ($91.63 billion) while calling for more harsh austerity and for its European partners to grant debt relief.

Schaeuble, who has been especially tough on Greece, wants the European Stability Mechanism, which has joined the European Union and European Central Bank in the third rescue plan, to replace the IMF, the German paper said.

Berlin has refuted a report that it is making plans to continue the Greek program without the IMF.

Talks between the lenders and the Greek government, the Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who reneged on anti-austerity promises to keep the loans coming, have dragged on for 18 months as he desperately tries to wriggle out of imposing more tough conditions with his unpopularity hitting 90 percent among voters.

The IMF has said it will only be involved if it is the last bailout for Athens and includes debt relief for Greece. Despite that call, Tsipras doesn’t want the IMF involved because it’s been tough on him.

The German government would like the IMF to participate in the bailout program to boost its credibility but Berlin is against granting Greece big debt relief.

The Finance Ministry is preparing for a vote in the Bundestag lower house of parliament in case the IMF refuses to take part, after Schaeuble previously promised the Bundestag the rescue package would only be approved if the IMF was involved and keeping tabs on Greek reforms, Bild said.

Bild said the Bundestag would vote on the modified program for Greece before a federal election due to take place in September.

The IMF said it would return to negotiate the completion of the second review and its participation in the program once it sees the Greek government legislate at least some of the measures viewed as necessary, such as the social security reform and reducing the tax-free threshold, a senior Eurozone official told Kathimerini.