Thessaloniki Team Wins Thorascopic Surgery Competition in Cincinnati

The Thoracic Surgery-Oncological Clinic at Thessaloniki’s Theagenio Anti-Cancer Hospital has won first prize for the best presentation of a thoracoscopic surgery at an international competition held in Cincinnati, Ohio in the United States.

The presentation was carried out by the head of the clinic Nikolaos G. Barbetakis, a thoracic surgeon, and the clinic’s surgical team.

“The implementation of advanced thoracoscopic surgery is the present and future of minimally invasive thoracic surgery. Our clinic continues the tradition it established in 2006 and offers modern therapeutic methods using cutting-edge techologies, in spite of the economic crisis, aiming at the best results for cancer patients. The award of our thoracic surgery team and the international recognition of our efforts indicates the high level of Greek medicine and makes us all proud,” Dr. Barbetakis said.

Three years ago, the same clinic was designated a “Centre of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery” on a European level and also operates as an international training centre for thoracoscopic surgery.

Thoracoscopy involves the insertion of an endoscope, a narrow—diameter tube with a viewing mirror or camera attachment, through a very small incision (cut) in the chest wall. For many patients, thoracoscopy replaces thoracotomy and avoids many of the complications of open chest surgery, reducing pain, hospital stay, and recovery time.