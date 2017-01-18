VASILIKI LIVADITIS 1912 -2017

Vasiliki (Alpoyanis) Livaditis, age 104, passed peacefully on January 15, 2017 in her home, York Pennsylvania, surrounded by her family. Born in the small village of Neohorion, Nafpaktias, Greece, in 1912, she married her husband, John Livaditis, who after 54 years of marriage, predeceased her in 1993.

Having survived many hardships during the war in Greece, Vasiliki, her husband, John, and her three sons emigrated to the United States in 1951 where subsequently she gave birth to her daughter. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Nicholas J. Livaditis and his wife, Kim; Thomas J. Livaditis and his wife, Anita; Dr. Gus J. Livaditis and his wife, Sophia; her daughter, Attorney Dorothy Livaditis; six beloved grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She worked tirelessly for more than 25 years as a seamstress at the York Dress Company to help support her family. One of seven children, she lost her mother at a very young age. Her devotion and commitment to her own children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, all of whom she adored, was overwhelming. “Yiayia,” as she was known to them, will be greatly missed by all.

Due to circumstances in Greece, she was only able to complete the third grade; however, she had a tremendous love of learning which she impressed upon her children and grandchildren. Because of her respect for the value of a good education, she encouraged her children to pursue a higher education, which all of them did. Vasiliki loved to read, especially her daily Greek newspaper. She was blessed with the ability to continue to read her newspaper and share world news (and her entertaining personal comments on such events) with family and friends until her last days.

In addition to her commitment to her family, Vasiliki was deeply religious and devoted to her faith and her church. If she was not in church on Sunday, her fellow parishioners knew she was either out of town or not feeling well. Whenever help was needed at church events, she was one of the first to be there to help and one of the last to leave. Despite a lifetime of working at a local factory for limited wages, she became a major benefactor of her church. Vasiliki especially enjoyed sharing one of her specialties, Greek coffee, which led to her becoming well known in York County as the “The Greek Coffee Lady.” She was always present at the church festivals, both at the church and York College, working tirelessly all day long serving her coffee and loucoumades (“honey puffs”). This labor of love continued through her early 90s when she decided it was time to retire from that position. Wherever her family would take her, people would approach and greet the “The Greek Coffee Lady” to tell her how much they loved her coffee and missed her. When the Annunciation Church in York celebrated the consecration of the church a few years ago, she was honored by being named one of the two “Godparents” of the church in recognition of her devotion to her faith and efforts for her parish.

God granted Vasiliki a long life. Although small in stature, Vasiliki was full of self-motivation and determination. She was forever grateful for the opportunity, along with her family, to live the “American dream.” Her long journey was filled with many challenges which she faced head on and overcame with her faith and love of family and friends. In her journey, she touched the lives of countless individuals who were honored to know her and will remember her fondly. Due to her long life and loving personality, she became “yiayia” to many who had lost their mother or grandmother. May her memory be eternal.

