Samos First Choice for Cruise Passengers

Celestyal Cruises announced the addition of the Greek island of Samos to its 3- and 4-day Iconic Aegean itineraries after evaluating more than 85,000 questionnaires.

Celestyal Cruises said that its passengers found Samos, in the northeastern Aegean, as one of the top destinations.

Therefore, as of March 2017, the company will offer passengers the opportunity to visit either Samos or Kusadasi, whilst on the same cruise. The 3- and 4-day Iconic Aegean itineraries include other destinations such as Piraeus, Mykonos, Patmos, Rhodes, Herakleion in Crete, and Santorini.

“We continue to bring unique products to the cruise industry,” Celestyal Cruises CEO Kyriakos Anastassiadis said, as reported by ANA-MPA.

The father of mathematics, Pythagoras, the astronomer Aristarchus, and the philosopher Epicurus called the island home as did the goddess Hera. The island also hosted Herodotus and Aesop. An important center of trade in the Aegean and a major naval force in antiquity, it came into contact with important Mediterranean cultures.

Therefore, it is no accident that the great ancient historian Herodotus considered Samos first among all Greek and barbarian cities. A center of the Ionian civilization, the island saw times of incredible splendor that still remain today.

The birthplace of Hera, Samos is home to the largest temple in Greece (according to Herodotus) at the seaside Heraion, dedicated exclusively to the goddess of marriage and women. Of its 155 gigantic columns, only one still stands, and indicates the scale of this place of religious worship that includes ruins of at least three earlier temples.

In August, there is the Manolis Kalomoiris Music Festival and the ‘Heraia-Pythagoreia’ Festival. One can attend several dramatic performances at the ancient theatre of Pythagoreion. There is also a rock music festival usually organized at Heraion for a weekend each summer. The feast of the Transfiguration of Christ is held at Pythagoreion on August 6, where residents and visitors enjoy the fireworks show over the harbor.

More information on the island is available online at www.visitgreece.gr