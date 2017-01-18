Tsipras Tells Turkey To Drop “Aggressive Rhetoric” Over Cyprus Deal

With technical talks over security in a hoped-for Cyprus unity deal resuming, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said it’s up to Turkey to stop talking tough.

Greece – along with Turkey and the United Kingdom – is a guarantor of security on the island divided since a 1974 Turkish invasion – and with Turkey still keeping a 30,000-strong army on the northern third it has unlawfully occupied since then with a self-proclaimed Republic only Ankara recognizes in the world.

Tsipras said Turkey, which has insisted on keeping the army, should stop “aggressive rhetoric” that could foul a prospective solution.

“We are optimistic but with prudence and responsibility, as this situation merits, we will continue to work hard…and hope that we have positive results in the near future,” Tsipras said in a speech in the Greek Parliament, the Reuters news agency reported.

“A precondition to that is that the other side… particularly Turkey, come to negotiations in similar spirit, putting aside aggressive rhetoric, and work seriously and responsibly,” he said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has accused Greece of “fleeing” efforts to reunite Cyprus and said Turkey will retain troops there forever to protect minority ethnic Turks, which Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said would be a deal-breaker for him.

Anastasiades has been negotiating with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci since 2015, with both sides, along with UN Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide, repeatedly saying there has been significant progress without any evidence there was.

Talks in Geneva last week failed to produce a breakthrough over the former British colony after Anastasiades and Akinci put together a map carving up the island and showing how much property and territory stolen by Greeks should be returned. It’s locked in a UN safe for the negotiations.

Turkey also wants to keep the right to military intervene, as it did 43 years ago, causing the whole problem.