EU Migration Chief Avramopoulos Will Inspect Lesbos Refugee Camps

The European Union’s Commissioner for Migration – Greek politician Dimitris Avramopoulos – headed to the island of Lesbos on Jan. 18 to check the effect of a suspended swap deal with Turkey.

The island, close to the Turkish coast, has been inundated for more than two years by refugees and migrants, most fleeing Syria’s civil war, leadings Greece to be overwhelmed by asylum applications with the Turkey deal in limbo.

Avramopoulos, from the New Democracy Conservatives, was to be accompanied by Greece’s Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas – from the bitter political rival Radical Left SYRIZA – during a visit at the camps of Moria and Kara Tepe.

Human rights groups have blistered Mouzalas for saying no refugees were being left in the winter cold after photos and videos showed them shivering in snow-covered tents, some of them wearing only flip-flops or sandals, including children.

In an interview with France’s Les Echos newspaper, Avramopoulos said that the EU was designing a common asylum procedure for all member-states and a revision of Dublin regulations to ensure a more effective and fair system.

According to the Dublin system, migrants must seek asylum in the EU member-state they first arrived in.

Other EU countries, who have shut their borders and dumped the refugee problem on Greece, which is almost seven years into a crushing economic crisis, have also said they want to ship back to Greece some refugees who made it out.