ATHENS – Big tax increases and use of debit cards helped Greece reach a primary budget surplus of almost 4.4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) in 2016, the government said.

That’s more than twice the amount expected, some 617 million euros ($659.73 million) of which was used to give holiday bonuses to pensioners without approval of the country’s creditors, leading to suspension of a debt relief plan.

The amount also doesn’t include interest on the 326 billion euros ($348.58 billion) in three international bailouts, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, some military operations or social security, which would otherwise show a huge deficit.

The taxes imposed in 2016 – breaking a promise by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras to cut them – were 5 billion euro ($5.35 billion,) but it wasn’t said how much was lost to evasion by people who didn’t want to pay.

Among the hikes were higher Value Added Tax (VAT) hikes – although those for Aegean islands hosting refugees were exempted – new income tax rates, the solidarity levy hike, and the increase in the special consumption tax on cigarettes and heating oil.

The government, in which critics called a spin, also has scaled back or stopped paying its bills, allowing it to show a more positive revenue picture.

There was also a 500-million euro ($534.63 million) drop in the Public Investment Program’s 5spending and a 204-million euro ($218.13 million) reduction in European Union subsidies.

Taxes have been raised again for 2017, by another 2.5 billion euros ($2.67 billion), which has officials fretting it could also increase tax cheating by overwhelmed taxpayers who are also coping with harsh austerity measures, including big pay cuts, slashed pensions and worker firings.