Tax Hikes, Card Use Boosted Greece’s Primary Surplus

By TNH Staff -
0
35

ATHENS – Big tax increases and use of debit cards helped Greece reach a primary budget surplus of almost 4.4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) in 2016, the government said.

That’s more than twice the amount expected, some 617 million euros ($659.73 million) of which was used to give holiday bonuses to pensioners without approval of the country’s creditors, leading to suspension of a debt relief plan.

The amount also doesn’t include interest on the 326 billion euros ($348.58 billion) in three international bailouts, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, some military operations or social security, which would otherwise show a huge deficit.

The taxes imposed in 2016 – breaking a promise by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras to cut them – were 5 billion euro ($5.35 billion,) but it wasn’t said how much was lost to evasion by people who didn’t want to pay.

Among the hikes were higher Value Added Tax (VAT) hikes – although those for Aegean islands hosting refugees were exempted – new income tax rates, the solidarity levy hike, and the increase in the special consumption tax on cigarettes and heating oil.

The government, in which critics called a spin, also has scaled back or stopped paying its bills, allowing it to show a more positive revenue picture.

There was also a 500-million euro ($534.63 million) drop in the Public Investment Program’s 5spending and a 204-million euro ($218.13 million) reduction in European Union subsidies.

Taxes have been raised again for 2017, by another 2.5 billion euros ($2.67 billion), which has officials fretting it could also increase tax cheating by overwhelmed taxpayers who are also coping with harsh austerity measures, including big pay cuts, slashed pensions and worker firings.

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY