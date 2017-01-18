SYRIZA Will Hire 10,000 Temporary Workers – Permanently

ATHENS – Without the money to pay them, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition said it will hire 10,000 temporary workers on a permanent basis, a move critics said was designed to buy votes with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras plummeting in polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises.

The decision was announced by Minister of State Christos Vernardakis although it wasn’t said if was cleared with the country’s creditors or violates the terms of international bailouts, including a third for 86 billion euros ($91.88 billion,) which is still in progress.

Invoking a ruling by the European Court last year, Vernardakis said the government will offer 40,000 civil servants on short-term contracts the same rights in terms of wages and dismissal as full-time staff, Kathimerini said.

“A pivotal aspect …is the restoration of collective wage bargaining,” Vernardakis said, which Tsipras said he will insist on as part of the third bailout although he has backed down from the creditors repeatedly.

Vernardakis said the plan would let contract workers to fill vacancies for permanent jobs. “We have a permanent job and we have an employee with a particular work contract who will simply assume this job,” Vernardakis said.

He said the government’s intention is to hire staff to the public sector, particularly to state hospitals which suffer from woeful shortages.

“When you have a public sector that has lost around 400,000 people since 2010, all its departments are understaffed,” Vernardakis said. “Is there anyone who says there should be no hirings in the health sector?”

He didn’t say SYRIZA has been criticized for health care cuts, including in the hospitals where shortages are so acute patients have to bring their own toilet paper and toilets don’t have paper or soap or toilet seats.

The major opposition New Democracy’s Vice-President Adonis Georgiadis – a former health minister who wanted to charge people for going into hospitals and cut the health care budget as well – told SKAI TV that SYRIZA was essentially trying to buy votes, a common practice in Greece carried out by the Conservatives for years through patronage hires.

Georgiadis said the hirings will be overturned later in the courts. “The orgy of hirings SYRIZA is carrying out right now is unprecedented,” he said, the paper reported.

“They are doing it purely and simply to win the votes of those people who they are duping because, as soon as the courts sit, those people will lose those jobs, however many laws SYRIZA approves.”

The move follows an amendment included in a zoning bill that was passed in Parliament before the Christmas recess whereby tens of thousands of contract workers at municipalities around the country, whose jobs were hanging in the balance, could be hired on a permanent basis.

The measure before Christmas came as thousands of people were on the brink of losing their jobs after their contracts with local authorities expired.

Finance Ministry officials said the hirings could upset the budget and lead to more austerity measures and cuts in other areas to pay for the new hires.

Bernardakis warned that mayors who refuse to extend the contracts of workers on the grounds that the Council of Auditors has not approved the necessary funding will be in violation of the law.

The Council of Auditors has not approved the funding of the wages of those whose contracts were extended, saying it was unconstitutional.