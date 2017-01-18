Golden Dawn MP Protests Classes for Refugee Children

Greece’s Education Ministry says a lawmaker from the far-right Golden Dawn party and a group of supporters entered an elementary school building to voice opposition to plans to start classes for refugee children.

The ministry said members of the group acted with “abusive and threatening behavior” toward staff on Jan. 16 at the state-run school in the Perama area, west of Athens.

Golden Dawn was founded as a neo-Nazi group during the early 1980s and is currently the third-largest party in Greece’s Parliament. It has campaigned against a government program to provide after-school classes to children living in refugee camps around Greece.

A statement from the party said the lawmaker had been invited by parents who are also opposed to the migrant classes.