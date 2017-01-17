Skala Sikamnias among 2017 Top Destinations

Skala Sikamnias is among the top destinations for 2017, according to travel magazine AFAR, as reported in ANA-MPA.

Skala Sikamnias is a small fishing village on the island of Lesvos. It garnered attention for the hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Middle East and Africa who were rescued from small boats by its 100 residents.

“I believe that we should act with our tourism dollars and support communities when they need it the most,” the editor-in-chief of AFAR magazine noted.

Several good fish tavernas are located there by the edge of the dock. Novelist Stratis Myrivilis set his book Mermaid Madonna in the village. Fans of the novel will recognize the tiny chapel by the jetty. Myrivilis’ birthplace and childhood home are in Sikaminia, the village that overlooks Skala Sikamnias.