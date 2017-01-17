Some Unsolicited Advice for Greece’s Next Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Unless Greeks are gullible enough to fall for Prime Minister and Looney Left Alexis “Che” Tsipras’ deceit and lies for a third time (don’t bet against it) the next Prime Minister, and even likely this year, New Democracy’s youthful Kyriakos Mitsotakis – son of a former Greek leader – will be the next Prime Minister, taking over the sovereign equivalent of the Titanic.

And, unless he wants to add his name to that of Tsipras, former Premier and then-New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras and half-term Prime Minister and then-leader of the former PASOK Anti-Socialists George Papandreou to that of deposed leaders of the Economic Occupation Era, Mitsotakis will have to do something other than spout platitudes.

That will just get him get steamrolled as well by the country’s owners, the Quartet of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism-International Monetary Fund.

He’s got a lot deal with, starting with trying to explain a double-reverse on his own role as Administrative Reform Minister in a New Democracy-PASOK coalition when he directed the firing thousands of workers.

He said he’d do it on merit after evaluating them but didn’t, preferring to toss bodies off a cliff without looking or caring if some people who were competent and actually worked were thrown away to protect his party’s favorites.

He helped impose austerity measures then but now says he’s opposed to them – kind of – but he’s also told the Quartet he’s reform-friendly and willing to do it again: to save the country, the same reasons given by Papandreou, Samaras and Tsipras when they had to eat their words and say they had no choice but to obey, even while squawking they weren’t.

He also has a lot going for him: he’s only 48, has the pedigree of his family, was graduated summa cum laude from Harvard – where he won a Hoopes Prize for scholarly work on research – was an economic analyst at Chase Manhattan Bank in London, fulfilled his military duty in Greece – unlike some celebrities and rich kids who duck it – got a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Harvard and a Master’s in International Relations at Stanford, and worked as a bank venture capitalist in Athens.

What he doesn’t have is knowing what it’s like to live without, having to scrape together pennies for a souvlaki; getting on a bus or the metro to slog to work; living from check-to-check (or without one); waiting for four hours in a public hospital emergency ward to see an underpaid, overworked doctor; living in a cold apartment because you can’t afford to buy oil with jacked-up taxes and cut subsidies, or worrying about being fired.

SLUM DUNK

Those are serious detriments, the kind that can skew your thinking when you’re making policies affecting the lives of millions of people who are depending on your decisions to make their fate.

So here’s some thoughts for the incoming Premier, unless Tsipras pulls another dead rabbit out of the hat or has a fixed ace up his sleeve:

Take the metro to work once in a while and listen to people’s laments and complaints and take the criticism with a grain of salt. Listen. Listen.

With your bodyguards, walk down to a souvlaki stand to grab a bite and hear another earful of people telling you what this country needs even if they have less of a clue than you

Take a taxi and talk to the driver and ask him to show you where the poor people live and identify a couple for you

Put the young to work

Have Easter in the home of a poor family and have your chef prepare their dinner so they can, just once, eat the way you and your people do

Walk around Athens and look at the disgrace you see, of stolen public art and non-existent public art, of dirty streets and unkempt lots. Then give the Mayor some money to do something

Make a deal with some paint companies to give everyone who wants it some paint to change the grey, concrete of Athens and other cities into pastels and colors

Subsidize rooftop solar panels for all buildings, along with green roofs to cut down cooling costs and add oxygen to the air over the capital city, Thessaloniki, Patra and other communities

Bring in Greek-American IRS agents to audit tax returns and have a rich professional sit across from them and be told: “You have three cars, two houses, a boat, and live a luxurious life and declare an income of 15,000 euros. One – you’re going to jail. Two – all those assets now belong to the Greek people.” That’s what’s called an incentive for other cheats who will pay up instead of having the same happen to them

File a measure to cut the Parliament from 300 to 200 members. Cut the size of the Cabinet in half and hire ministers with actual experience in their portfolio, and tell them to ride the bus, metro, go to a souvlaki stand and follow your example

Take away the privileges of Parliament workers and the extra pay MPs get for allegedly attending committee meetings that are part of their job

Hike the pay of doctors and nurses and provide free continuing career courses

Make shipping tycoons – your people – pay taxes

And don’t promise you’ll reverse austerity. Try the truth.