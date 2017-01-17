Greek Terrorist Couple – Caught Fugitives – Appeal 50-Year Sentence

ATHENS – Convicted terrorists Nikos Maziotis and Pola Roupa, apprehended after being fugitives, asked the Athens Court of Appeals to overturn their 50-year sentence even though they are unrepentant and say they want to bring down the State.

The two have a child, who was with her in the Athens apartment where she was caught after being on the run for several years. He was caught in a 2014 shootout with police in a busy Athens tourist area.

Both walked away from a pre-detention release give because they hadn’t been tried before the maximum 18-month period ran out, common in Greece even for capital offenses such as murder and terrorism.

They sat side-by-side in the specially designed courtroom at the capital’s Korydallos Prison, where they are both serving maximum sentences for leading the actions of Revolutionary Struggle, which include attacks on the US Embassy, on banks, police and state buildings, as well as the 2003 bombing of a courthouse in which one police officer was killed.

They are also charged with attempted murder and for skipping bail after they were released from pre-trial custody in 2012.

Both defendants addressed the court with what local press has labeled a “manifesto,” declaring that their incarceration will not hamper Revolutionary Struggle’s war on capitalism and the establishment even as they asked for leniency, Kathimerini said.

Roupa vowed revenge against authorities for keeping the couple’s young son at a psychiatric clinic while arranging who would get custody following her arrest last month. He was then given to her family.

“However many years go by, I will get out and rip out their hearts for shutting my boy up in a psychiatric hospital when he was perfectly healthy,” Roupa said of the counter-terrorism officers who arrested her.

Maziotis said: “Arrests mean nothing, we will persevere another way and at some point we will get out.”