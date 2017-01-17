He’s Back – Papandreou’s Tiny Party Joins His Old PASOK

ATHENS – Former premier George Papandreou, hounded out of office over austerity, is merging his failed offshoot party with the one he once ruled, the former PASOK.

The Socialists, who fell from 44 percent of the vote when Papandreou won office in 2009, to only 4 percent now after agreeing to harsh terms in return for international bailouts, are now called Democratic Alignment and have only 18 seats in the 300-member Parliament, and linked with the even smaller Democratic Left (DIMAR) that was also pushed out of power.

Papandreou, who resigned in 2011, tried a political comeback in January, 2015 but voters brushed aside his Movement of Democratic Socialists (KIDISO) – as did PASOK when he tried to get back into the camp.

Now, Democratic Alignment leader Fofi Gennimata, said she’s joining forces with Papandreou and his party although even their combined grouping leaves them politically irrelevant and powerless.

The two, to little notice, put out a press release that the only way for Greece to emerge from a continuing crisis is for all the forces of “Democratic Socialism” to work together, even though voters have already repudiated that approach.

PASOK was founded by Papandreou’s father, Andreas, a former Premier, but fell apart after George Papandreou agreed to austerity and then quit in a furor when he said just before leaving he wanted a referendum on it.

He was forced to scrap the plan after being chastised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy because he didn’t consult them and was called on the carpet for it.

“I should have insisted on the referendum in 2011. We would definitely have won. I should have insisted,” he told Parapolitika radio station.