Schaeuble Says IMF Greek Pullout Would Mean Revised New Bailout Terms

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said terms of Greece’s international bailouts would have to be revised if the International Monetary Fund pulls out.

Germany is the biggest contributor to 326 billion euros ($347.03 billion) in three rescue packages but demanded, and got, harsh austerity measures that have brought Greeks to their knees with big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and the sell-off of state enterprises and assets.

The IMF joined the European Union and European Central Bank in the first two loans of 240 billion euros ($255.48 billion) but has stayed out of a third so far of 86 billion euros ($91.55 billion) until more reforms are made and as it has called for its European partners granting debt relief to Greece while insisting it be paid back in full.

Schaeuble, who, along with Chancellor Angela Merkel, have been relentless in demanding repeated brutal conditions, told the Wall Street Journal that a potential withdrawal of the IMF could require a renegotiation of Greece’s bailout.

That came as envoys from the lenders are in long-stalled second review talks with Greece over terms of the third bailout.

“Should it not come to a successful second review (of the steps Greece must fulfill under its support program,) and should the IMF draw the consequences from this, then the current program would be obsolete. The program was agreed to only on the expectation that the IMF would participate,” Schaeuble was quoted by the WSJ as saying.

“If it became obsolete, then we would have a situation in which one would need to come up with something new. I wouldn’t recommend this to the Greek government,” Schaeuble added.

“But I would be completely relaxed. The German Bundestag would first need to discuss and agree on whether or not it approves negotiating a new program.”