The Tourists Came to Greece, But They Didn’t Spend

ATHENS – Government claims of a big bump in tourism revenue were undercut by a Bank of Greece report showing a drop of more than one billion euros in the first nine months of 2016.

The record number of tourists didn’t spend as much per capita before, belying government assertions they did, and putting a dent in the country’s recovery hopes.

Average spending per trip to Greece registered a new low, according to figures released by the bank on Jan. 16.

Tourism spending for the nine-month period, including the crucial summer months, was 11.78 billion euros ($12.54 billion).

Tourism is the country’s biggest money-provider, bringing in as much as 18 percent of the Gross Domestic Product even though critics have complained about poor infrastructure compared to other countries competitive for tourists.

Average spending per trip fell 13.2 percent from the same period in 2015, or 491.2 euros ($522.89 billion) compared to 565.9 euros ($602.41 billion) in 2015, the first time it has fallen below the 500-euro ($532.26) benchmark, the bank reported.