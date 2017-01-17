Aegean Island Officials Reject Refugee Centers, Magistrate Sides With Them

Greece’s lagging plan to deal with scores of thousands of refugees has run into roadblocks from island officials on Lesbos and Chios.

Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas, whose assertions no refugees were in the cold was disputed by photos of them freezing in tents, has been struggling to open detention centers for troublemakers among them on the islands, where there are more than 10,000, and another 50,000 on the mainland.

The refugees were dispatched to Greek islands by human traffickers operating in nearby Turkey. Most hoped to get to more prosperous European Union countries before the borders were shut, abandoning them in Greece.

An EU swap deal with Turkey has been suspended because of an overwhelming number of asylum applications and Greece has been left mostly on its own to deal with the problem while trying to cope with a crushing economic crisis.

On Chios, a magistrate ruled against the building of a detention center for refugee troublemakers as violence keeps breaking out.

On Lesbos, the first island of choice for refugees, Mayor Spyros Galinos continued his feud with Mouzalas, this time over installation of portable toilets at the island’s harbor for migrants temporarily housed on a ship after their tents at Moria camp were snowed in last week.