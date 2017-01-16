11 Greek Beaches Listed among Top 50 in Europe

Greece has some of the best beaches in Europe, according to Sunday Times. The newspaper published the list with Europe’s 50 best beaches, including 11 Greek beaches, as reported by ANA-MPA. Of the 11 on the list, 5 are in the Ionian Island, 2 are located in the Cyclades, and one each in Crete, Ikaria, Peloponnese, and Skiathos. Of course, those who travel regularly to Greece could easily add at least a dozen or more beautiful stretches of seashore to the list.

1. Agni Bay, Corfu, Ionian Islands

2. Voutoumi, Antipaxos, Ionian Islands

3. Porto Katsiki, Lefkas, Ionian Islands

4. Gidaki, Ithaca, Ionian islands

5. Navagio, Zakynthos, Ionian Islands

6. Voidokilia, Peloponnese

7. Maratha, Skiathos, Sporades

8. Paliorema, Milos, Cyclades

9. Ambeli, Folegandros, Cyclades

10. Seychelles Beach, Ikaria, North Aegean Islands

11. Sougia, Crete