Another Shootout in the SYRIZA Lifeboats, Tsakalotos Losing His Clout

ATHENS – The continued freefall in the polls has some SYRIZA die-hards reportedly pulling away from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos.

The Premier’s constant reneging on anti-austerity pledges has driven him down to only about 10 percent popularity, mirroring the plummeting of the Radical Left party that has had suffer repeated embarrassing surrenders to international creditors it vowed to defy.

Tsakalotos, a key leader within SYRIZA’s so-called Movement of 53 faction, allegedly its most principled, is losing favor with them after negotiating constant concessions to the creditors, the newspaper Kathimerini said in a report about the growing dissension within the party.

Lingering uncertainty over the conclusion of the second bailout review and embarrassing foot-dragging in several key areas of policy have intensified criticism of the SYRIZA-led administration from senior officials inside the leftist party.

Analysts agree that the November reshuffle failed to energize Alexis Tsipras’s flagging administration, as members of SYRIZA’s Central Committee and Executive Secretariat (set up in the wake of the party’s October congress) are voicing frustration at the government’s performance.

They are focusing in particular on its failure to clarify rules regarding the collection of receipts, to explain the status of self-employed professionals and to streamline the new Single Social Security Entity (EFKA).

Many SYRIZA officials also appear unhappy over Tsipras’s failure to ensure that his officials carry out his pledges. A well-informed source, moreover, suggests that Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos is losing his clout within SYRIZA’s radical Movement of 53 faction.