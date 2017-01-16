Third Greek Prosecutor Urges No Extradition for Turkish Soldiers

ATHENS – A Supreme Court prosecutor said the last four of eight Turkish military officers who fled to Greece after a failed military coup should not be extradited.

Nikos Pantelis cited the risk of torture and the prospect of an unfair trial in Turkey as the key reasons behind his recommendation that Greek authorities refuse Ankara’s extradition request, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

In two separate sessions at the Supreme Court earlier, two other prosecutors also opposed extradition for the other four men, citing the same concerns.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who narrowly survived the overthrow attempt, has been purging the government and military and said he’d like to bring the death penalty, a prospect horrifying leaders of the European Union, which Turkey wants to join.