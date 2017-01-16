SYRIZA Puts Forth Plan To Foreclose On Homes Online

ATHENS – Moving to get around protests that have prevented banks from confiscating people’s homes, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA coalition – which promised to stop foreclosures – is reportedly planning to let them be seized electronically.

Notaries and lawyers opposed to the foreclosures, and furious at Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for again breaking his word to stop them, had been boycotting the procedures, which had also seen homeowners and protesters storming offices.

Now the government, which includes the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks who also reneged on their vows, has drafted legislation that will allow the auctions to take place online, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

It reported that Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis has been working closely with associations representing the country’s notaries to draft a bill that will allow them to conduct foreclosures electronically and avoid the confrontation with angry protesters who have succeeded in blocking many transactions.

The electronic platform that would support property auctions is expected to go online in the coming months, it was reported, in yet another surrender by Tsipras to the international creditors who demanded the banks be allowed to take the homes of people who couldn’t afford to pay because of government-mandated pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.