Athens Court OK’s Marinopoulos Supermarket Rescue Plan

ATHENS – The anxious wait for unpaid Marinopoulos supermarket chain workers ended when a court approved a restructuring plan to save the bankrupt operation.

The okay came Jan. 16 from the three-justice Athens First Instance Court in a decision that will allow the profitable Skavenitis chain to take over what used to be Greece’s biggest chain, which had broken off its relationship with French giant Carrefour.

A previously negotiated deal for the merger, one in which all four of Greece’s systemic banks are participating as creditors and financiers, has a deadline of Feb. 14, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

An interim funding arrangement had run out with the payment of a required holiday bonus to Marinopoulos’ employees and 30 percent of December 2016’s payroll. Marinopoulos has almost 10,800 staff on its payroll.