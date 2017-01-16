SYRIZA Crafting Scheme to Revive Faltering Bailout Talks

ATHENS – Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is putting together a plan to re-start stalled bailout talks and the hopes of unfreezing debt relief.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ beleaguered government got a debt break plan from the 326 billion euros ($345.24 billion) Greece owes in three bailouts, but scuttled it when he handed out holiday bonuses to pensioners and rolled back a tax hike for Aegean islands dealing with refugees.

That led the Eurozone to suspend the debt relief plan as talks over undone reforms as part of a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($91.08 billion) and Tsipras wants them to resume as his reneging on anti-austerity pledges has seen his coalition fall into deep disfavor.

The new proposal, which the government hopes to present to Eurozone finance ministers on Jan. 26, foresees the extension of the automatic fiscal mechanism – dubbed “the cutter” – to apply through 2020, along with the further reduction of the tax-free threshold and an increase in the middle rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) in another line of concessions to the creditors Tsipras said he would never do.

Alternate Defense Minister Dimitris Vitsas – it wasn’t said why a defense minister was talking about the economy – told SKAI the delay in bailout and reform talks isn’t helping either side.

He said it was because of a disagreement between European officials and the International Monetary Fund, which took part in the first two bailouts but is staying out of the third for now and called on Europe to take a big hit in giving Greece a debt break while insisting it be paid in full.

SYRIZA was hoping to wrap up the talks by the end of 2016 but missed that deadline along with all the others it optimistically kept predicting would be met.

The government’s ain was begin in-depth negotiations on debt relief and enter the European Central Bank’s (ECB) quantitative easing program before heading back to international markets.

Greece will now have to wait for a meeting of the ECB’s board on March 9. In anticipation of the ECB, the coalition is now hoping for the review’s completion by late February or early March.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist who has had to bow repeatedly to Capitalist bankers and Conservative politicians, is leading Greece’s side in the talks.