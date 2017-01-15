US Doctor Says Frozen Lesbos Refugee Camp Has “No Human Dignity”

An American doctor working in the overcrowded refugee camp on the island of Lesbos said the government has failed to provide decent conditions for the 2,500 people there.

Diane Sampson, a pediatrician, said they are freezing in snow-covered icy tents despite claims by Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas no refugees were cold.

“This camp is definitely one of the least prepared ones that I have seen. It’s not really prepared for the weather conditions,” Sampson, who has worked in the camp for nearly three weeks, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tents are leaking and standing in cold water and migrants have no way of drying their clothes and bedding after days of heavy snow and rain, said Sampson.

“In a situation like that our main responsibility is to look at these human beings and treat them like human beings. This place lacks basic human dignity,” Sampson said.

Greece is overwhelmed with some 60,000 refugees, including thousands on islands off the coast of Turkey, which allowed human traffickers to send them until getting a swap deal with the European Union, now suspended as Athens tries to deal with overwhelming numbers of asylum applications.

Sampson said she had treated desperate patients at the Moria camp suffering from frostbite, shivering with cold and drenched by snow and rain that had washed through the flimsy tents they are staying in.

Avolunteer for Dutch charity Boat Refugee Foundation, Sampson said she had worked in camps after earthquakes in Pakistan and Haiti as well as along the Pakistan-Afghan border in the past 20 years.

The difference between how these camps had been run and the conditions she has encountered at the Moria camp were like “night and day,” she said.

Sampson said usually in a humanitarian emergency an organization takes the lead in delegating tasks like shelter, food and clothing to ensure efficient management of resources.

“What is frustrating is that many of the conditions we’re seeing here are preventable,” said Sampson.

Roland Schoenbauer, United Nations refugee agency’s (UNHCR) spokesman for Greece, said 235 people had been transferred from camps on Lesbos to hotels at special rates in the past few days, and a few dozen men had also spent their first night Jan. 12 on a tanker ship sent to the island by the Greek Navy.

“The underlying issue is not winter as such but the slow registration procedures. If they were speedier, it would allow faster transfer of people to mainland Greece where there is better accommodation,” Schoenbauer told Reuters.

Distribution of winter items continued across Greece, including the islands, with close to 360,000 items given out, such as high thermal blankets, sleeping bags, winter boots and clothes, UNHCR said.