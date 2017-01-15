Minister Says No Greek Plan to Populate Uninhabited Aegean Islands

ATHENS – Deputy Shipping Minister Nektarios Santorinios says there are no plans to put buildings or people on uninhabited islets in the Aegean Sea or develop them.

His comments came after Turkey, which is coveting Greek islands close to its coast, said it wants to conduct environmental and historical research on 28 islets, ratcheting up tension between the countries further.

Santorinios said Turkish claims that Greece plans to populate the islets were wrong and whatever Greece does is none of Turkey’s business.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said last week that Ankara expects prudence from Greece on “such a sensitive matter.”

“We have declared several times that we will not accept possible de facto circumstances that were created by Greek policy on disputed geographical formations,” Muftuoglu said, noting that Santorinios had not named the 28 islets.