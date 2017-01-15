Beatles’ Fave “Magic Alex” Mardas, Hi-Tech Guru, Dies

ATHENS – Alexis Mardas, dubbed “Magic Alex” by the Beatles’ John Lennon for his high-tech wizardry in the 1960s, has died at age 74.

Mardas – who, along with Greek sandals made by The Poet was part of the band’s affinity for the country – at one point headed up Apple Electronics, set up by the Beatles as a business venture.

He later worked as an international security and electronics consultant, and showed up in some columns in later years hosting international stars such as Richard Gere, Robert Di Niro, Omar Sharif, Jane Seymour, Mick Jagger and Joan Collins and others at his holiday home on the islet of Hydra.

He was married to a local actress at one time and leaves behind a 23-year-old daughter.