Thessaloniki Court Acquits 25 in Church-Storming Case

THESSALONIKI – Twenty-five people accused of invading a Sunday church service have been acquitted after a prosecutor said it wasn’t sure who was involved.

The court in Greece’s second-largest city handed down the verdict in the case of the storming of the Aghios Grigorios Palamas Church last summer by people who said they were protesting a police raid on an old orphanage housing migrants and refugees.

The court ruled on an appeal against an earlier acquittal of the 25, the newspaper Kathimerini said, after the prosecutor recommended it because there was not enough evidence to substantiate the claim made in the lawsuit filed against them, that they intended to show disrespect to religious sentiment.

The defendants said they acted in solidarity with refugees and against the evacuation of the orphanage, and not by any feelings of disrespect to religious beliefs.