Erdogan Says Deal or Not, Turkish Troops on Cyprus “Forever,” Greece Upset

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed Greece’s call for both sides to give up their roles of Cyprus’ security guarantors, along with the United Kingdom.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have been negotiating a unity deal to bring together the island divided since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion, and where Turkey still keeps a 30,000-strong standing army on the northern third it occupies.

In Geneva, Anastasiades and Akinci drew up a secret map showing how much property and territory stolen by Turks would be returned, but foreign ministers from Greece, Turkey and the UK failed to agree on a plan providing security if there is a unity deal.

“We told them clearly. When it comes to guarantees and security, do not expect Turkey not to be included. We will stay there forever,” Erdogan told reporters, showing his apparent willingness to let the talks fail rather than remove his army.

Akinci, who came into the talks as a moderate and has growing increasingly hardline, said that if one side demands “no soldiers,” that there won’t be a deal. Erdogan also wants the right to militarily intervene as Turkey did 43 years earlier.

It would be unprecedented for a European Union country – Cyprus belong and Turkey is trying to join even though Erdogan refuses to recognize it and bars its ships and plans – to allow an occupying army to stay on its territory if unified.

The next step in the negotiations is for technical officials to try to work out details before a Jan. 18 resumption over the security question, and with the secret map locked in a United Nations safe so Cypriots and Turks won’t know what’s in it until the negotiators decide to release it. The island’s citizens on both sides would have the last word in a referendum.

Greece claimed it had done the right thing at the negotiations and that it was Turkey which showed intransigence.

Sources told Kathimerini that Greece asked for the political talks to continue on Jan. 13 but that Turkey refused, citing the Syrian crisis and the country’s constitutional review as more pressing issues. The same sources said that Turkey’s refusal was an effort to defer the discussion of security and guarantees to a later phase.

Anastasiades said the security arrangements will be “radically different” but didn’t say if he was now willing to accept a Turkish army after previously saying he wouldn’t and as he desperately seeks a deal.

“The fact that the UN announcement outlines a clear intent by participants to reach a mutually acceptable solution on the security and guarantee issues is a mandate to the working groups to process new forms (of guarantees,) acceptable and radically different from the guarantee system of 1960,” he said.

He also said he wasn’t satisfied for what Turkey proposed in the map and that more talks would be needed, setting back even further the hopes for a unity deal after envoys from all sides last year, including UN representative Espen Barth Eide, kept predicting imminent breakthroughs.

They continue to alternately say they expect a deal while saying that none is in sight and that major obstacles remain, as they have for decades, showing the island’s reputation as being a graveyard for dozens of diplomats who have all failed to bring a resolution.