Aris makes it to Greek Cup final after beating AEK (Video)

Aris Thessaloniki made it to the Greek Cup final after 3 years, by defeating AEK Athens 77-76 in a thrilling semifinal. The Northern Greek team now awaits its opponent that will be decided on Monday, when Olympiacos takes over Panathinaikos in Piraeus.

In the 2014 final, Aris was defeated by Panathinaikos 90-53.

Cummings sealed the win with 7 seconds left on the shotclock, while he finished the game with a total of 20 points. Michael had 12 and Buckner added 11.

For AEK, Dixon led with 23, McGrath scored 11 and Ukic had 10.