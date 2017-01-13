Loukoumi on Broadway with Elena Kampouris Raises Funds for Charity

NEW YORK – Over 60 guests joined The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation on January 6 to see Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons) by Christopher Hampton, starring Liev Schreiber, Janet McTeer, and Elena Kampouris in her Broadway debut as the innocent Cecile.

Kampouris is probably best-known to the Greek community for her role as Paris, Nia Vardalos’ daughter in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. Kampouris and her father, Alexander, graciously joined the Foundation guests at a private reception after the show at the legendary Sardi’s Restaurant. Also in attendance at the event were veteran news anchor Ernie Anastos and his wife, Kelly.

Several New York celebrities were dining at Sardi’s and dropped by say hello, including former Law & Order actor Chris Noth also known for his roles on Sex and the City and The Good Wife, Dann Florek- Law & Order SVU’s Captain Cragen, and Christopher MacDonald, currently starring on Broadway in The Front Page by Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur.

Loukoumi Foundation President Nick Katsoris gave special thanks to everyone for their support including event co-chairs, Alexandra Thomopoulos Colombos and Mamie Stathatos-Fulgieri, Loukoumi Board Members Voula Katsoris, Effie Samios, Constance Mavrovitis, Cynthia Herzegovitch, and photographer extraordinaire Jillian Nelson for all the great photos.

Katsoris told The National Herald that “Elena Kampouris is amazing! Her acting displays a maturity far beyond her age, which also follows her off the stage with her social grace. On behalf of the Loukoumi Foundation we thank this bright star for her talent and support and wish her all the best!”

Up next for Kampouris is the film Before I Fall.

Katsoris noted that the funds raised from the event helped The Loukoumi Foundation donate over 200 books to children for the holidays from The Children’s Aid Society and Sanctuary for Families, thanks also to Jillian Nelson and Deb Wasser. Funds will also go to support The Foundation’s ongoing programs including The Make A Difference With Loukoumi Exhibit at The Westchester Children’s Museum, which will debut its new monthly Loukoumi Storytime and Good Deed of The Month Program on March 25. Upcoming events also include the Loukoumi Dance Party and Make A Difference Awards on June 23. More information is available online at LoukoumiFoundation.org.