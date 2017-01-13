Fr. Luke Melackrinos Suspended from St. Paul’s Cathedral in Hempstead

BOSTON– Rev. Luke Melackrinos was placed on suspension from all his liturgical and administrative duties as presiding priest at the prestigious St. Paul’s Cathedral in Hempstead, NY for his alleged inappropriate contact electronically with an adult female parishioner.

According to sources from within the parish and also the Archdiocese Fr. Melackrinos was sending electronically inappropriate photographs of himself to his female parishioner. Attempts by TNH to contact Fr. Melackrinos, the parish council president, and the Archdiocese have gone answered. Melackrinos was serving at the parish since 2006. He is married with three children.

More details to follow.