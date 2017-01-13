Greek Jobless Rate Falls to 23.1 Percent – Still Highest in the Eurozone

ATHENS – Greece’s unemployment rate fell to 23.1 percent in October but is still the highest in the Eurozone and more than twice the average of 9.8 percent.

The drop was also only 0.1 percent showing how persistent the problem is for the current government and likely long-term joblessness with more than 1.1 million people still out of work almost seven years into an economic crisis worsened by harsh austerity measures.

The figures were released by the national statistics agency ELSTAT and were the lowest since March 2012 when it was 22.6 percent.

The government forecasts unemployment to fall to 22.6 percent this year, based on its 2017 budget which sees the economy expanding by 2.7 percent, figures which critics and many analysts said are over optimistic political spin.