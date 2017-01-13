UN Refugee Agency Fears For Greece’s Refugees in Cold

Although the weather in Greece has moderated, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said it’s still fearful of deaths this winter unless those remaining in tents are moved out.

Refugees and migrants are dying in Europe’s sudden cold snap, and governments must do more to help them rather than pushing them back from borders and subjecting them to violence and confiscations the agency said, Reuters reported.

“It’s about saving lives, not about red tape and keeping to bureaucratic arrangements,” Sarah Crowe, a spokeswoman for the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva. “The dire situation now is Greece.”

UNHCR spokeswoman Cecile Pouilly detailed five deaths so far from the cold and said about 1,000 people were in unheated tents and dormitories in Greece, calling for them to be transferred to better shelter on the mainland.