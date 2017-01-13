Greek Banks Ready To Sell Bad Loans to Collection Agencies

ATHENS – Buried in 107.5 billion euros ($114.53 billion) in bad loans, Greek banks are going to sell them off to collection agencies, which Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said he would never allow.

Tsipras also reneged on promises not to let banks foreclose on primary homes in a continual surrender to international creditors he vowed to oppose.

Bank customers have found themselves unable to pay mortgages, credit cards and loans because of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings imposed by successive governments on the lenders’ orders.

Included in the bad loans is some 250 million euros ($266.34 million) owed by the New Democracy Conservatives and former PASOK Socialists (now Democratic Alignment) who aren’t paying and who gave the bank officers who approved the loans with essentially no collateral immunity from prosecution.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) considered long overdue and with slim chances of repayment are reportedly the first category of outstanding debt that Greece’s systemic banks want to sell-off in the secondary market, and, just as importantly, write-off from their results, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

According to reports, talks are already underway with specialized distress funds.

Eurobank is expected to be the first systemic bank to sell-off a 1.5-billion-euro ($1.6 billion) bloc of unsecured consumer loans, which that have already been written off from the bank’s ledgers.

The country’s other three big banks – the Bank of Greece, Piraeus Bank and Alpha Bank – are expected to follow.

A Bank of Greece study said the sales wouldn’t hurt the banks’ capital bases significantly and that it could be done easily without any problems, except to people who would be hounded by the agencies and taken to court and threatened over non-payment.