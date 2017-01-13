Achmet Quits, Fading To Potami Party Loses Another Lawmaker

ATHENS – The once-promising To Potami centrist party is down to seven lawmakers after Ilchan Achmet said he’s leaving, and expected to join Democratic Alignment, the former PASOK Socialists.

The move leaves the party of Stavros Theodorakis, a TV presenter who quit the media for politics, with seven deputies in the 300-member Parliament after it began with a flourish and international media attention.

In a statement, Achmet – from the West Thracian Turkish minority – said he believed in the creation of a big centrist party informed by the values of democracy and social justice that would serve the need for reforms in the country, Kathimerini said, referring to long-stalled talks about whether the two parties should merge.

The old PASOK won the 2009 elections with 44 percent of the vote but after supporting brutal austerity measures has fallen to as low as 4 percent and, like To Potami, is irrelevant in Greek politics and essentially powerless.