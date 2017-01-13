New Democracy Warns Turkey Over Aegean Grey Zones

“It is a very bad moment and very bad timing Turkey to reintroduce the unacceptable logic of the so-called grey zones in the Aegean,” main opposition New Democracy Shadow Foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio Praktoreio 104.9FM referring to Turkish Foreign Ministry’s announcement.

“The Greek government” said Koumoutsakos, “must be very careful; an essential coordination of all ministries is necessary to serve the national interests of the country in the best possible way.”

Referring to the developments in the Cyprus issue, Koumoutsakos said that ND supports Cyprus president Nicos Anastasiades’ stance and efforts from the very first minute.