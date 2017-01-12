No Asylum: Greece Sends 27 Syrian Refugees to Turkey Under Swap Deal

Greek authorities say another 27 Syrian refugees who had their initial bids for asylum rejected have been returned to Turkey.

A public order ministry statement says the 17 men, four women and six children were flown Jan. 12 from the eastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos to Adana.

Under a deal struck last March between the European Union and Turkey, migrants reaching the Greek islands from Turkey are returned unless they can prove they merit asylum in Greece.

More than 800 people have been returned under the agreement, while about 23,000 new arrivals have reached the Greek islands.

Nearly all new arrivals seek asylum in Greece, launching a lengthy review process during which they cannot be removed from the country.