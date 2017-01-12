Greece Snowstorm Strands Train Passengers, Island Shepherds

ATHENS – Siberian cold and heavy snow trapped 600 passengers on a train in northern Greece as a rescue operation was underway to rescue shepherds trapped on the island of Skopelos.

Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis ordered an investigation into the train debacle, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

Two trains halted at Thermes and Larissa in central Greece while traveling from Thessaloniki to Athens because of icy conditions, while another Intercity train stopped in Tithorea and Larissa’s suburban railway ran into mechanical problems in Platy Imathias.

The rail management company Trainose blamed the snowfall but didn’t say why it was operating in such conditions before canceling services on Jan. 12.

Thessaloniki, the country’s second-largest city, also faced transport problems because of heavy snow that was forecast long in advance. Eleven neighborhoods in the city were left without buses but another 50 were fitted with chains so they could run, the paper said.

On Jan. 12, fog and low-lying clouds led to flight cancellations and delays at Thessaloniki’s Makedonia airport, while freezing temperatures caused problems in the city’s natural gas and electricity network, leaving thousands of residents without heat or power as temperatures dropped to as low as -14 Celsius, about 6.8 degree Fahrenheit.

A team of recue workers and soldiers was sent from the central Greece town of Volos to the northwestern Aegean island of Skopelos to search for shepherds trapped in snow.

The team will be using snow plows and searchers to reach the shepherds and livestock farmers who have been snowed in in the areas of Pyrgos, Raches and Pefkia for over five days, after an army helicopter rescued two people trapped in Pefkia, the paper added.