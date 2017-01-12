Protection Minister Says No “Magical Solutions” to Crime, Terrorism

ATHENS – After a terror attack on a police bus, Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas said there’s no easy answer to extremism and violent crime in Greece.

“If you’re looking for magical solutions, I’m sorry, there aren’t any,” Toskas said in response to comments from critics his office and the anarchist-sympathetic ruling Radical Left SYRIZA has been slow in dealing with crime, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

Speaking on SKAI TV, he said the assault rifle attack on a squad of riot police stationed outside the PASOK party’s headquarters in the downtown district of Exarchia was retaliation for the capture of Pola Roupa, a leading member of the Revolutionary Struggle terror group who had been a fugitive.

“There is no such thing as neo-terrorism,” Toskas said in response to criticism he’s not doing enough to go after extremists targeting foreign embassies, state services and public officials. “These are simply vestiges of older terror groups, which are gradually being exterminated.”

That came after Kathimerini said ballistic tests confirmed that the Kalashnikov assault rifle used the attack outside PASOK’s headquarters was the same as that fired at the same offices in May 2014 and at the Mexican Embassy in Athens in July, both of which were claimed by a group calling itself Revolutionary Self-Defense.

He also brushed aside criticism from major opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis that the Exarchia neighborhood where the police bus was fired on, and known as an anarchist hotbed, would face a crackdown if the Conservatives come to power with polls showing they have a big lead.

“Why didn’t New Democracy anything about it all the years it was in power if it’s that simple?” Toskas asked. “Problems cannot be solved that quickly unless we want to cause even greater damage.”

Toskas pointed to the arrest of Roupa – which drew attacks against SYRIZA offices from terrorist sympathizers – and the dismantling of a large drug-trafficking ring based in Athens and what he said were lower crime rates as proof the government’s doing a good job.