Defense Minister Kammenos Sues Journalist for Critical Article

ATHENS – Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos’ one-million euro suit against a journalist who criticized him is heading to court.

The Athens Court of First Instance was scheduled Jan. 11 to hear the case against Andreas Petroulakis by Kammenos, the head of the pro-austerity, marginal, far-right, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are the junior partners in the coalition government led by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

Kamenos is suing over over a piece published on the website protagon.gr two years ago, a move that has prompted further criticism of the defense chief after two other journalists were arrested for an article criticizing his son.

In a post on Facebook, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis blasted Kammenos for the suit, saying it jeopardizes freedom of speech and he called on Petroulakis to “hang in there.”

It’s common for Greeks to sue each other for libel and slander, particularly high-level people and politicians but Kammenos has a reputation for being particularly sensitive to criticism.