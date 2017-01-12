Mitsotakis Promises Tax Cuts Without Creditors’ OK

ATHENS – New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will cut taxes without approval from the country’s creditors if he comes to power.

That came after Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras saw a debt relief deal frozen because he awarded holiday bonuses to pensioners and rolled back a Value Added Tax (VAT) hike on Aegean islands dealing with refugees without getting clearance from the Eurozone.

With his major opposition party holding a big lead in polls, Mitsotakis told Greek TV that he would conduct a “unilateral reduction of tax rates,” after Tsipras reneged on anti-austerity pledges and hit Greeks with an avalanche of increases across-the-board.

Speaking on the one-year anniversary of his assumption to the party’s helm, Mitsotakis said the cuts would be for businesses as well as self-employed professionals with a notorious reputation as tax evaders.

“It’s not possible for 80 percent of a self-employed professional’s income to end up with the state,” he said, repeating his party’s slogan of tax cuts, particularly the corporate rate.

He said he was confident the lenders, who are putting up 326 billion euros ($346.9 billion) in three bailouts would give him approval after the fact and not sanction Greece as they did with Tsipras and SYRIZA.

But he also pledged that spending cuts wouldn’t mean the firing of workers, as he did byi the thousands when he was Administrative Reform Minister in a previous New Democracy-led coalition government that imposed austerity in power while opposing it out of power.

He also said New Democracy would build at least one more high-security prison after he said SYRIZA abolished those wings in current penitentiaries.