Preview of Hellenic Dancers of N.J. 45th Anniversary Taverna Night

HOLMDEL, N.J. – The nationally-regarded Hellenic Dancers of New Jersey (HDNJ) will present its 45th Anniversary Taverna Night Dinner Dance on January 28, at the Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Holmdel.

All proceeds from the event, which includes dinner, music, and a fashion show, will support HDNJ in preserving the folk dance customs of Greece, perpetuating Greek heritage in America, and the dance troupe’s 2017 touring schedule.

As the first organization of its kind in New Jersey, HDNJ has evolved to assume a vital cultural role in the community.

It has inspired the creation of Greek folk dance groups all over the country, and functions as an integral component in maintaining the tradition of Greek folk dance in America through performances, historical research, and teaching.

Spiro Petroutsos, Artistic Director spoke about the important milestone the troupe has reached, “This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Hellenic Dancers of New Jersey. It is because of this milestone that this year’s program will not only aim to educate and entertain as always, but will also serve to celebrate HDNJ’s 45 years of excellence. It is an honor to carry on this group’s legacy, as well as showcase some of the amazing things we are capable of going forward.”

While the 45th Anniversary Taverna Night is a dinner dance that will celebrate the history of HDNJ in terms of the performance and fashion show, the event is a chance for the troupe’s friends, supporters, alumni, and anyone who has a love of Greek culture to dance the night away.

Founded in 1972, by Fr. Jim and Eleni Chakalos, the HDNJ has researched, presented, and preserved over 350 folk dances, songs, and traditions from mainland Greece, its islands, Cyprus, and Asia Minor, and passed them on to three generations of Greek-Americans.

The troupe has been commended numerous times throughout its 45-year history, for its dedication to its mission, as well as the enthusiasm and excitement of its performances.

The dance troupe is currently comprised of first, second, third, and fourth generation Greek-Americans, ranging in age from 16–45, and representing the many Greek communities of New Jersey.

“I myself, and the instructional staff have the privilege of continuing what Fr. Jim and Mrs. C started, and that is not a privilege that any of us take lightly,” said Petroutsos.

“We understand the importance of the position that we are in, and are extremely excited about the opportunity to leave our stamp on the HDNJ, while remembering and honoring all of the instructors and dancers that came before us.

Without the Hellenic Dancer of NJ’s rich history, we would not have the amazing opportunities that lay before us today. This year’s Taverna Night is not only intended to entertain (which we know it will!), but it is also meant for the dancers of today to say ‘thank you’ to Mrs. C, Fr. Jim, the dancers of yesterday, and the 45-year legacy that they have left behind.”

This troupe is nationally recognized for its presentation of Greek traditions and has performed at a number of local and national events during its 45-year history, including: Dukakis Presidential Rally, Inaugural Festivities for former President Ronald Reagan, Statue of Liberty Weekend Grand Finale, 20/20 ABC Television Program, Queens College of Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Benefit, O. Elytis Chair of Modern Greek Studies at Rutgers University Benefit, Union County College Folk Arts Festival, the NJ State Ethnic and Diversity Festival, for Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew upon his first official visit to New Jersey, and Greek Heritage Day with the Metrostars. Members of the troupe participated in the Closing Ceremonies of the 2004 Olympics in Athens and at the 2006 Centennial Epiphany celebrations in Tarpon Springs, FL.

Reservations for the January 28 event can be made by contacting Cheryl Bontales at hellenicdancersofnj.org.