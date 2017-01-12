Greek-German Chamber Chief Calls for Greek Political Unity

Political parties in Greece must agree on a national plan to help Greece exit the crisis and achieve growth, the President of the Greek-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mihalis Maillis said Jan. 11, during the chamber’s New Year’s dinner.

“The country’s political world has a duty to agree on the implementation of a national plan, which will pull Greece out of the crisis, leading the economy to a course of growth and prosperity,”Maillis said.

He rejected the policy of over-taxation, which he said “has surpassed any precedent and is burdening the already heavy environment caused by liquidity problems, the imposition of capital controls and the failure to resolve the issue of non-performing bank loans.”

He then mentioned Cyprus and Ireland as examples where cooperation between parties and implementation of reforms helped the countries complete their bailout programs.

“By implementing in its fiscal policy the rule ‘we don’t spend more than we collect’, Cyprus treated the bailout as an opportunity to change the country’s economic model; it implemented it and already the Cypriot finance minister announced a reduction of the property tax by 50 percent,” he said.