Greece Stars in Latest iPhone Ad

Apple’s new advertising campaign “Take Mine” promoting the new iPhone 7 Plus was filmed in the picturesque Mani villages of Oitilo and Karavostasi, in the Peloponnese, starring the residents. The ad’s music is by one of the early rembetes, Kostas Bezos, and is entitled Pame sti Honolulu.

The ad features a young woman visiting her grandmother in a Greek village, and soon everyone in town wants to try the new iPhone. As reported in ANA-MPA, Apple, the technology giant, wanted to combine tradition with the modern means of communication. The look of the ad is impressively cinematic. It focuses on the fact that you can now take professional-looking portraits of your loved ones with a depth-of-field effect that brings faces into sharp focus while blurring the background. The effect is as easy as just snapping a photo, according to the ad which ends with the words “practically magic.”

Many first saw the ad during the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday Jan. 8, on the eve of the iPhone’s 10th anniversary. Many Greek-Americans were proud that Greece and Greek music were featured in an ad that will surely be viewed by millions of people worldwide. The high production values led some to think it was a movie ad. The video is available on Youtube and has already attracted over 2 million hits. Some negative comments also followed, most focusing on the fact that the ad depicts stereotypical villagers as rustics behind the times who have never seen an iPhone before.